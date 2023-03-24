THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — A health and wellness expo will be held Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McDuffie County Boys & Girls Club on 221 Pecan Avenue in Thomson.

The event, put on by the Thomson Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will feature wellness screenings, confidential HIV testing, nutrition guides, physical activity demonstrations, mental health and community resources, and more. Keynote speaker at the event will be cardiologist Dr. Mac Bowman.

The FREE event is family-friendly and open to the public. There will be over 30 vendors with prizes available during the event.