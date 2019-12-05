Georgia sees increase in flu this season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The state of Georgia is trending high when it comes to flu reporting compared to the rest of the country.

According to the most recently released numbers from the last week of November, local health departments reported increases in illnesses around the state.

Most of the cases were reported as a regional issue and not larger outbreak issues. A total of 19 people in Georgia have been hospitalized due to the flu.

Typically, the peak of flu season for Georgia is around the New Year, and as a reminder getting the flu shot doesn’t immediately protect you from the virus- it generally takes about two weeks for it to become fully effective. South Carolina has reported moderate numbers compared to the rest of the nation.