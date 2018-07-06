For your safety: How to handle jellyfish stings

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Jellyfish stings can be potentially fatal if left untreated.

Hilton Head Island Beach Officials tell News 3 lifeguards treated 2,300 stings in just one week. The beach employs 70 lifeguards and some have treated as many as 100 people within a day's shift.

The jellyfish are most active during this time of the year. The Beach Shore Service Officials say lifeguards have been treating stings with a vinegar based spray on the beach. However, each reaction is different and situations can vary based on the species of the jellyfish.

Health experts say responding to a jellyfish sting and the timeline for treatment can mean the difference between life and death.

"Jellyfish stings can be very painful and can cause a lot of problems and secondary immune reactions so it's very important to treat them correctly. My advice is seek medical help. If you can't get [immediate] medical help, the next step will be to take a card and scrape off the nomadasis from the skin," said Jim Callis, A Physician's Assistant with the 24/7 Urgent Care in Savannah.

Advice to remember

If you are stung, you should stop swimming activity right away and seek medical attention.

Make sure your tetanus shots are up to date.

Never urinate on yourself it does NOT address the pain associated with the sting.

An immediate solution to a sting is warm water immersion. Warm water can dull the pain from a sting.

Experts say to consider wearing a protective swim suit in jellyfish prone waters. It's also smart to get information from locals or even officials from the Health Department to check conditions of the water before swimming.