For your safety: How to handle jellyfish stings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Jellyfish stings can be potentially fatal if left untreated.
Hilton Head Island Beach Officials tell News 3 lifeguards treated 2,300 stings in just one week. The beach employs 70 lifeguards and some have treated as many as 100 people within a day's shift.
The jellyfish are most active during this time of the year. The Beach Shore Service Officials say lifeguards have been treating stings with a vinegar based spray on the beach. However, each reaction is different and situations can vary based on the species of the jellyfish.
Health experts say responding to a jellyfish sting and the timeline for treatment can mean the difference between life and death.
"Jellyfish stings can be very painful and can cause a lot of problems and secondary immune reactions so it's very important to treat them correctly. My advice is seek medical help. If you can't get [immediate] medical help, the next step will be to take a card and scrape off the nomadasis from the skin," said Jim Callis, A Physician's Assistant with the 24/7 Urgent Care in Savannah.
Advice to remember
- If you are stung, you should stop swimming activity right away and seek medical attention.
- Make sure your tetanus shots are up to date.
- Never urinate on yourself it does NOT address the pain associated with the sting.
- An immediate solution to a sting is warm water immersion. Warm water can dull the pain from a sting.
Experts say to consider wearing a protective swim suit in jellyfish prone waters. It's also smart to get information from locals or even officials from the Health Department to check conditions of the water before swimming.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop