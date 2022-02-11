First of its kind LVAD heart procedure performed at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is back home with his family after undergoing a first of its kind heart procedure at AU Health.

Wednesday, Erik Schreiber left the hospital after a six week stay—thanks to an implantable LVAD (left ventricular assist device).

Schreiber made history as the first patient to ever undergo this procedure at AU Health.

“This is a device. What it does essentially is it takes over the function or the pumping capacity of the left heart, which is the main chamber that provides blood flow to the rest of the body. With the pump in place it will now work as if his own heart is working,” cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Vijay Patel said.

During an LVAD procedure, the stakes are high.

“We know this is a very risky procedure. Some patients go into it and they make it off of the table, and some of them don’t. It’s a very risky procedure.,” LVAD MSC Program Coordinator Kianna Curtis said.

But this procedure is the best option for someone like Schreiber, who has acute heart failure.

“His heart failure was absolutely not the best. That’s why he was getting the LVAD procedure. So when you have a patient with such severely depressed heart function it comes with extra risks,” Director of Cardiothoracic Anesthesia, Dr. Ankit Jain said.

Thanks to the success of this procedure, Schreiber is at home, getting on with normal life.

“With this device, now he can live better and hopefully he can live much longer,” Dr. Patel said.

Now that the team at AU Health has discharged their first ever LVAD patient, they say they’re looking forward to helping more people just like Schreiber.

“To have this kind of set up here where we can help the people in Augusta and the surrounding areas live a better quality of life, for people who are suffering from heart failure. This is a dream come true for all of our team,” Director of Critical Care Medicine, Dr. Vaibhav Bora said.