FDA to review Pfizer vaccine for kids, vaccinations as early as Nov. 4

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Tuesday the FDA meets to review Pfizer’s application for vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer’s vaccine for kids is a lower dose than the adult version, and performed well during trials.

“Pfizer has shown that the vaccine is about 90 percent, 91 percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease. Not just hospitalization, but symptomatic disease,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur said.

Dr. MacArthur is an infectious diseases physician at AU Health, and he says he expects the vaccine for kids to be approved Tuesday.

“As soon as the approval is given, the vaccine will be shipped out. So there shouldn’t be any delay in getting it,” Dr. MacArthur said.

The vaccine would be shipped to places like Gold Cross, that plans to begin rollout immediately if approved.

“We are already looking forward to children under 12 being able to be vaccinated,” Michael Meyers of Gold Cross said. “I think that this is going to be a major move, not just for us in our community, but for entire the state and for the entire nation.”

If approved, the CDC will meet early November to provide their guidance. Kids could potentially get their first dose as early as November 4th.

“You’re looking at 28 million children that fall into that demographic that are in a sense possibly being able to be vaccinated,” Meyers said.

There are 1 million children ages 5-11 in Georgia, and half a million in South Carolina.

“Kids don’t get as sick as adults do, but they still get sick,” Dr. MacArthur said. “About 1 in 10,000 children who get COVID-19 actually die from it. That may not sound like a lot, but it is devastating to parents.”

Kids in this age group could be fully vaccinated before Christmas.