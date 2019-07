(CNN) – Pet owners beware!

The CDC and FDA are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Pig Ear dog treats.

It may infect people too.

The FDA believes handling the treats, or touching them after the animal gets sick.

Retailer Pet Supplies Plus has recalled bulk Pig Ear Treats sold in all its stores.

So far, 45 people in 13 states have been diagnosed with Salmonella.

None of those are confirmed to be a part of the Pig Ears recall.