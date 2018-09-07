Doctors in SC are already seeing cases of the flu
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) - - Flu season doesn't officially start until November, but doctors in South Carolina are already seeing cases.
Doctors in the Low Country say they started seeing confirmed cases when school started back.
Right now, they're seeing about the same amount of cases they usually do this time of year but after last year's severe flu season.
There’s no way to tell how severe this year could be.
