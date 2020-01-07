Did you know—for every dollar invested in preventive oral health care saves between $8 and $50 in restorative care, according to the Journal of Dental Hygiene. This means when it comes to saving money at the dentist, there is one surefire way to ensure you aren’t shelling out more than you need to: get preventative care. While it may seem counter-intuitive that going to the dentist saves you money at the dentist, this could not be more true.

Here, we share dental preventative treatments to help save money. Read on for top tips from Dr. Chandra R. Williams Family & Cosmetic Dentistry.

Investing in dental health care is important.

How to Save Money at the Dentist

Preventative Dental Treatment #1: Schedule Regular Cleanings

Paying for biannual check-ins, usually costing between $200 to $300 or entirely free with most dental insurance plans, can save you hundreds, if not thousands.

How? By avoiding the costs of cavities (up to $300 per filling), root canals (up to $1,300 per tooth) and crowns ($1,000 or more per treatment) later on. If you develop gum disease, restoring oral health can cost upward of $2,000. And, worse, if your teeth are not able to be saved, implants and dentures can cost nearly $5,000.

The bottom line is a little money spent up front on dental checkups can save you more than just a pretty penny down the road. Schedule your next appointment six months out (or whatever timeline your dentist recommends) as you leave the dentist office; that way, you will already have your next cleaning on the books.

Preventative Dental Treatment #2: Teeth Polishing

You can take your cleanings one step further by having your dentist professionally polish your teeth. Not only does it provide a smooth surface and sparkly appearance of your teeth, it also makes them easier to clean. Additionally, and, perhaps most importantly, a teeth polishing treatment makes it more difficult for bacteria to attach and build up on your teeth.

Costs vary for teeth polishing, so don’t hesitate to ask your dentist if he or she would recommend it for you and how much it will cost.

Preventative Dental Treatment #3: Fluoridate

Another cost-effective way to preventively protect your teeth is to add fluoride to your biannual checkups. Following a cleaning, your dental hygienist can apply a fluoride varnish, which will remain on your teeth for a handful of hours following your appointment. This helps prevent decay and strengthens the structure of your teeth by re-mineralizing your teeth’s enamel. Typically, fluoride costs between $20 and $50 per application. Ask your dentist if this treatment is right for you—and if it can help save you some money in the future.

Preventative Dental Treatment #4: Arm Your Teeth

There are several ways you can combat damage before it even begins with the help of tools provided by your dental professional.

For example, natural fissures and pits in teeth, especially molars, create crevices bacteria thrive in. Applying sealants creates a smooth surface impenetrable by bacteria and easier to clean with daily brushing.

Another great preventative method to protect your teeth, particularly if you grind them while sleeping, is to wear a mouthguard at night. By separating the jaw a small amount, a mouth guard can help you avoid costly issues, including tooth fractures and intensified symptoms of TMJ.

If you have any questions about the dental treatments available to you, or how to save money while preserving your oral health, contact Dr. Chandra Williams Family Dentistry here or call (706) 210-1519.