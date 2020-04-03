Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

LIVE: SC Gov. McMaster expands list of non-essential stores, blocks short-term rentals from hot spots

Coronavirus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Gov. McMaster has expanded his executive order closing non-essential businesses to include clothing, home furnishing, sporting goods, music, jewelry, shoe, accessories, florists, books, craft, luggage and leather good stores.

The order clearly excludes hardware, firearm and home improvement stores. 

This will take effect on Monday, McMaster said.

The governor also issued an executive order to prohibit all short-term rentals to anyone from the CDC defined hot spots. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories