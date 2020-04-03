LIVE: SC Gov. McMaster expands list of non-essential stores, blocks short-term rentals from hot spots

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Gov. McMaster has expanded his executive order closing non-essential businesses to include clothing, home furnishing, sporting goods, music, jewelry, shoe, accessories, florists, books, craft, luggage and leather good stores.
The order clearly excludes hardware, firearm and home improvement stores.
This will take effect on Monday, McMaster said.
The governor also issued an executive order to prohibit all short-term rentals to anyone from the CDC defined hot spots.