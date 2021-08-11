Vast majority of local COVID patients are unvaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 did some checking of our local hospitals regarding their COVID in-patient status. In looking at the numbers, a majority of the admitted are unvaccinated people.

At Augusta University, 79 are currently admitted, the ratio of vaccinated to unvaccinated wasn’t available to us and they have 4 pediatric COVID patients at CHOG, which is down from 7 Tuesday.

University Hospital’s story is much the same. They currently have 94 admitted patients, 7 of those did have their vaccinations and have chronic health conditions there are no pediatric patients.

Doctor’s Hospital currently has 52 patients with COVID, the number of unvaccinated is under 5 and they have zero pediatric patients.