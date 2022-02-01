“Vaccines are there to prevent severe illness or hospitalizations,” doctor says vaccine misinformation is confusing patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some local doctors say they believe there is misinformation about the COVID vaccine that is confusing their patients.

Dr. Cecil Bennett is a family physician who says the initial messaging about the COVID vaccine was incorrect and confusing.

“When we started this process and everyone was saying, ‘Get vaccinated and you won’t get COVID, get vaccinated and you won’t get COVID.’ That was a wrong message and we’re paying for it now, because now there is a lot of confusion,” Dr. Bennett said.

He says the vaccine does decrease your likelihood of contracting the virus, but it is not a guarantee. However, it does protects against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

“Let’s be clear. There is no doubt that vaccines are still tremendously effective in preventing severe disease and keeping people out of the hospital. It’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to do, even though the initial messaging was incorrect,” Dr. Bennett said.

Dr. Jedidiah Ballard of AU Health echoes the same message.

Tuesday at AU Health, 52 of 144 hospitalized COVID patients were vaccinated, and only three had their booster shot.

“The whole point of the vaccine, the whole great thing that the vaccine is doing is it has been exceptionally effective at preventing serious illness,” Dr. Ballard said. “With these variants and what not, there is enough difference that you can absolutely still get COVID.”

Dr. Bennett says he’s frustrated by the confusion about the COVID vaccine. He says luckily there is more clarity about other shots.

“I don’t know of any doctor to have told a patient, ‘Get a flu shot and you will not get the flu.’ I don’t know of any doctor who has ever done that. So I don’t know why the initial messaging was, ‘Get your COVID vaccine and you won’t get COVID,” Dr. Bennett said. “Vaccines prevent some individuals from getting infected by a virus, but mostly vaccines are there to prevent severe illness or hospitalizations.”

According to the Department of Public Health, 54 percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated against COVID, and 53 percent of South Carolinians.