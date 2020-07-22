Vaccine trial generates immune response and produces antibodies

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A glimmer of hope after Emory doctors say a new vaccine trial generated immune responses, produced virus neutralizing antibodies.

While several vaccine trials are underway in the fight against COVID-19, this one — by Moderna — could be ready by the end of the year.

Atlanta bureau chief, Archith Seshadri, shows you what potential side effects this vaccine could bring.

Doctors at Atlanta’s Emory University — say phase 2 of a clinical vaccine trial shows promise.

“We don’t have a vaccine against coronavirus. That’s really a new kind of vaccine we are trying to study. We don’t know what protects against COVID.”

Emory is one of two sites in the country where doctors tested patients.

“We know with other respiratory – the neutralizing antibody are key for protection.”The vaccine itself does not contain the live virus but it only contains the genetic material that only contains the spike protein which our immune system recognizes.”

Researchers gave patients two doses of the vaccine.

“As far as vaccine goes this is an extremely speedy timeline. Once the sequence was found Moderna and NIH started working on the candidates. In 6 weeks, they had a vaccine to be given in humans.””How long will they stay and the right of level protection is to be determined.”

But it could also bring side effects especially at higher doses.

“As far as side effects, the subjects mentioned pain at the injection sites but systemic like fatigue,

having chills, and headaches. We have seen side effects mostly with the second dose compared to the first dose.””The antibody upto 2 weeks from enrollment. We cannot say the safety for 6 or 12 months yet but time will tell.”

Doctors say hundreds of people across the country can enroll in the vaccine study with the third phase of the trial starting this month. The drug manufacturer will ultimately determine the cost of a vaccine.