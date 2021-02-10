Vaccinations underway at Washington Square in Augusta, how to sign up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds in the CSRA are getting their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

It’s all thanks to the new clinic run by Augusta University at the old Stein Mart in Washington Square in Augusta.

800 people are expected to be vaccinated today.

Just a week ago this parking lot was empty. But now it is bustling with energy.

Here’s how the vaccination process works… You’ll come off Washington Road and into the parking lot where parking attendants will show you where to park.

You’ll then wait in your car until your appointment time. People we spoke with said from start to finish it only took them about 15 minutes.

AU expects to vaccinate thousands of people in the next few weeks.

How to get vaccinated

Anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated can make an appointment on Augusta University’s online portal.