UPDATE: Georgia reports 178,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide

Coronavirus

by: Jolyn Hannah

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 178,323 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 17,964 hospitalized for treatment and 3,642 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 175,052 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,271 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,606 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,044 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 80 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 708 cases. Currently, there are 2,130 positive cases in Troup County and 591 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KTOTAL DEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton168671534.513811681
Gwinnett162551673.82231886
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State14776076371
DeKalb116791472.482131425
Cobb106531347.482971257
Hall51652503.0472650
Chatham45901570.9757424
Clayton42481393.5395440
Muscogee40442110.3680435
Richmond32001582.2877351
Bibb28941902.0758496
Whitfield28812752.4124132
Henry27511146.8939145
Lowndes27442327.8327132
Cherokee2623983.8153280
Dougherty25232806.3167523
Unknown24290688
Glynn22092567.225152
Douglas21581420.6246279
Troup21303024.9753238
Forsyth1730685.1318180
Columbia16891064.7419114
Carroll16531376.1442123
Houston15721001.0342209
Clarke15571199.7316108
Newton14551295.0129171
Bartow14401299.9855200
Colquitt14373165.6921104
Paulding1306756.9218119
Coweta1258827.631885
Coffee12452892.5223173
Tift11892912.0734161
Floyd11381138.961571
Rockdale10571113.114157
Ware10382895.1624107
Barrow10041162.2732152
Bulloch10021260.91175
Habersham9832146.2948148
Gordon9231590.042362
Thomas9022030.1139117
Baldwin8841989.743892
Fayette873742.72459
Jackson8491136.551384
Walton840876.73293
Spalding8021160.4738105
Sumter7082408.2556165
Laurens6371346.84354
Harris5911702.581563
Polk5841343.08626
Mitchell5722593.441119
Effingham571891.83136
Camden5681053.33418
Decatur5642142.69850
Toombs5582067.97741
Chattahoochee5525135.36110
Liberty548885.24248
Wayne5411804.9441
Appling5362887.781658
Stephens5061921.911057
Walker504724.031425
Bryan4971269.9647
Murray4951229.48229
Catoosa491713.96935
Lee4901634.912283
Gilmer4631473.72345
Upson4571739.164553
Butts4321716.063635
Worth4082025.622370
Monroe3991439.032349
Bacon3963472.47633
Jefferson3942572.98547
Washington3761852.03125
Grady3751528.12458
Emanuel3741650.19626
Burke3721665.03748
Cook3672104.72639
Tattnall3651436.39122
Pierce3641862.37540
Oconee359860.151539
Crisp3501570.281452
Brooks3462200.041438
Putnam3431567.281737
Franklin3391453.13428
Meriwether3381607.99546
Early3353301.793130
Jeff Davis3302178.51515
Ben Hill3191916.49228
Elbert3061615.2115
Charlton2962233.79315
Madison294974.25432
Terrell2853366.012964
Peach2801022.831255
White278875.37548
Hancock2753356.523441
Atkinson2743289.32236
McDuffie2611208.5940
Lumpkin259766.23649
Dawson256947.41338
Fannin252957.45227
Pickens252751.57526
Berrien2441265.82011
Stewart2443981.07548
Randolph2413568.262641
Telfair2381521.35618
Dooly2361761.191446
Jones235821.94119
Hart230880.99134
Banks2231116334
Greene2221186.091124
Echols2205542.9607
Brantley2171130.09412
Jenkins2172530.321941
Turner2142649.831836
Johnson2132204.74740
Lamar2121095.78821
Lanier2061990.15413
Candler1971817.8538
Evans1931805.9319
Union184726.27638
Calhoun1832896.94640
Haralson179582.64619
Dodge178873.19215
Pike178943.8317
Morgan177924.86011
Oglethorpe1751148.29727
Rabun1721012.6328
Wilkes1681677.65321
Clinch1662493.99415
Macon1661278.11037
Wilkinson1621816.351034
Screven1611158.27924
Chattooga158637.9725
Wilcox1541751.991828
Irwin1411494.75121
McIntosh135926.75212
Marion1281543.47415
Heard1251010.5139
Talbot1231997.4319
Miller1202081.8905
Bleckley118919.15311
Jasper116816.96111
Lincoln1151415.38417
Montgomery1151246.75014
Seminole1151412.78213
Towns107889.15116
Long105527.2414
Dade102631.1116
Crawford86703.3010
Wheeler821036.7913
Pulaski78716.0639
Treutlen781142.19310
Twiggs76939.9319
Clay692416.8126
Taylor65816.79214
Baker531700.9313
Schley46872.0417
Warren46882.92016
Webster361411.7627
Quitman271176.9815
Glascock19628.102
Taliaferro7428.9201

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories