University Hospital reports largest positive batch of COVID-19 cases in one batch, reports 2nd death

Coronavirus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday, University Hospital reported receiving their largest number of positive COVID-19 cases in one batch. They also reported their 2nd death.

As of 1:30 p.m., University Hospital has collected 288 total specimens for testing. The hospital has 96 samples pending and has received 192 results:

  • 157 total negative results
  • 35 total positive results
    • 17 of the 35 are patients in the hospital currently
    • 2 of the 35 positive patients are deceased
  • There are 25 patients under suspicion for COVID-19 in the hospital awaiting results

