University Hospital reports largest positive batch of COVID-19 cases in one batch, reports 2nd death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday, University Hospital reported receiving their largest number of positive COVID-19 cases in one batch. They also reported their 2nd death.
As of 1:30 p.m., University Hospital has collected 288 total specimens for testing. The hospital has 96 samples pending and has received 192 results:
- 157 total negative results
- 35 total positive results
- 17 of the 35 are patients in the hospital currently
- 2 of the 35 positive patients are deceased
- There are 25 patients under suspicion for COVID-19 in the hospital awaiting results
