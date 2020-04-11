U.S. reaches highest death toll globally surpassing Italy and Spain

(WJBF) – The US has the highest number of deaths compared to any country surpassing Italy and Spain, with 18,860 deaths and 503,594 cases.

Globally, nearly 400,000 people have recovered but we are at 1.7 million cases and 100,000+ deaths.

Nearly 1/5th of the cases are now in the US. are Closer to home. Georgia is at 12,000+ cases with 428 deaths (as of noon Saturday).

GEORGIA:

– 12159 (cases) | 428 (deaths)

US:

– 503,594 (cases) | 18,860 (deaths)

WORLD:

– 1,721,353 (cases) | 104,938 (deaths)

For the full report from Johns Hopkins coronavirus research center, click here.