Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA has a total of 10 cases of COVID-19.

AU Health has confirmed 9 total cases of coronavirus. These are cases confirmed through their testing.

SC DPH has confirmed 1 case in Saluda County, S.C.

In Georgia, currently, there are 297 cases in the state, and 10 related deaths. You can keep up with Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 daily status report HERE.

Currently, SC DHEC is reporting a total of 81 cases in the palmetto state. DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

