(WJBF) – These are the latest coronavirus case numbers per South Carolina DHEC and Georgia DPH.
For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER
To view the latest case numbers at Augusta University, CLICK HERE
DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.
You can keep up with Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 daily status report HERE.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on the latest developments locally regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- ‘Shining bright like a diamond’: Rihanna becomes billionaire, wealthiest female musician in world
- Several Disney employees arrested in undercover child predator sting, Sheriff Grady Judd says
- Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
- Watch: Bodycam footage released in Florida building collapse response
- ‘Catastrophe’ at Myrtle Beach airport continues as more flights are cancelled
- Winston-Salem mother, daughter face charges in homicide investigation after death of relative who was ‘severely disabled’
- Target to require masks for workers in areas with substantial COVID risk
- Sunglasses dropped into orangutan enclosure at zoo, and you won’t believe what happened next