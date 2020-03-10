Stock market performance during coronavirus outbreak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Currently valued at $860 million, Acorns is an investing app that lets people automatically invest their spare change by rounding up the purchases they make with a linked credit or debit card. Some users of the app consider it to be the best choice for people looking to dip their toes into the waters of investing.

Worldwide, the coronavirus is impacting entire industries. Travel and tourism numbers are down, airline stocks have dropped and oil is the cheapest it’s been since the 1991 Gulf War.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to Will Caywood, a Financial Advisor at Fehrman Investment Group, about what this means for those interested in the stock market.

“How that affects us as consumers is actually a positive to us because instead of putting $40 or $50 in your tank at the gas station, you and I are now going to be putting $20 or $30. What it does… it acts as a tax break for us,” explains Caywood.

He shares some advice for those concerned about their finances amidst the outbreak of the virus.

“Wash your hands and then sit on them and do nothing with your account because a lot of times if you buy or sell during these times, it’s very difficult, because when it goes down big one day, a lot of times it will be up the next day.”

Despite the uncertainty between the market within the past few weeks, Caywood says this experience should serve as an educational opportunity.

“I would recommend putting in as much money as quickly as possible and letting that money work for you and compound interest will be your friend over the long term.”

‘For some people who may not understand, why would your 401(k) drop in circumstances like this? What would your explanation be?’

“Well it’s all tied to the stock market so when it does well, you make money and when it does poorly you lose money.”

Caywood says it’s important to know that within the last six days, the market has gone through a correction; meaning the market has dropped down 10%. Although the numbers were pretty close to a 20% mark on Monday, which is the percent a recession kicks in, Caywood says not to panic as the percentage slowly starts to increase.

MORE TOP STORIES: