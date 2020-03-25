Steps you must follow if you believe you exhibit symptoms of COVID-19

(WJBF) – Regardless of where the testing sites are – you have to be recommended for specimen testing.
So if you’re having symptoms that have you concerned about COVID-19, here are the steps you need to follow:
First you need to be screened by a medical professional which will take place either over the phone or via video chat.
If that physician believes you could be infected, you’ll be instructed to either quarantine and self monitor or report to a drive thru testing facility.
It’s important to note: not everyone exhibiting symptoms will be directed for specimen testing. Only those who meet the CDC guidelines.
It takes about 2 to 4 days to get a result, but it can be longer than that due to how many tests are before yours.
There are several methods to get in touch with a physician for the initial screening other than your personal physician.
- Screening through MedNow screening services: www.mednowurgentcare.net
- Screening through AU Health’s COVID-19 screening services: www.augustaexpresscare.org
AU Health’s apps:
