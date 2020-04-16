Stanford University launches interactive COVID-19 case mapper

(WJBF) – Stanford University’s Journalism & Democracy Initiative has partnered with Pitch Interactive and the Google News Initiative to create an interactive map of COVID-19 cases across the country.
Big Local News is a program of the Journalism & Democracy Initiative at Stanford, which collects local data to discover patterns that yield stories with impact.
Read the release below and then check out the interactive maps hosted on this page or on their page.
Pitch Interactive and Big Local News, with support from the Google News Initiative, created a map to make it possible for local journalists to easily embed up-to-date visualizations related to the coronavirus pandemic on their sites for readers, and free up time for other important local journalism.
Pitch Interactive is a data visualization studio known for the custom interactive experiences they design and build for their clients and partners. Pitch’s work aims to balance “the worlds of art, design, statistics and science” making complex ideas and information engaging and intuitive.
Big Local News is a program of Stanford University’s Journalism and Democracy Initiative and collects local data to discover the regional or national patterns that will yield stories with impact. The Big Local News platform allows journalists to share data and work together as they report out stories. Big Local News also is regularly creating Open Projects, making data related to coverage of the pandemic available.
This collaboration is made possible by the Google News Initiative. GNI is a program that creates opportunities for growth in the journalism field – by training journalists, encouraging partnerships, providing grants for news-related projects and amplifying the work of journalists around the world.