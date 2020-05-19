Speaking with AU Health’s Dr. Coule on COVID-19 status in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We spoke with Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer of Augusta University Health, regarding how safe the state of Georgia is right now amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On reopening the state and have cases increased:

“We know that there is a testing biased phenomenon, meaning essentially as you test more people you will identify more cases. Especially in this disease because there are so many people who have minimal symptoms. So we would expect the numbers to go up as we test more, we have not seen a big spike in hospitalizations in serious cases from this, so I am cautiously optimistic.”

On President Trump reportedly taking hydroxychloroquine:

“No one has been able to replicate the French study which showed the big benefit. There’s some major concerns about how that study was designed. So it is a reasonable treatment but I would put it in the ‘largely unproven’ category – and certainly not a cure all.”

On taking a trip to the beach this summer:

“The issue is not so much that people are traveling from other places, because we have so many cases of COVID across the country, that, really, travel isn’t a major associated factor, except how you get there, and maybe who or who you come in to contact with while you’re getting there. The beach itself, as long as you use some common sense and some good social distancing is a good way to get outside, to use some sense of normalcy for our summer, without any risk associated with that. And using those same types of things we’ve been cautioning people about.”

On the potential of a second wave of cases:

“I think there is a chance that we will see a second wave in the Fall but we’ll know better once we do more antibody testing to understand how prevalent this disease was in our community before we became aware of it. So we still have some missing pieces to the puzzle to be able to answer that question completely.”

