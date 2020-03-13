South Carolina Governor declares State of Emergency in response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to declare a State of Emergency for the palmetto state in response to the coronavirus threat.

The governor also ordered that all schools in Lancaster and Kershaw Counties be closed for 14 days.

He has also directed DHEC to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.

Additional actions to be included in the governor’s executive order:

• All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour

• Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately

• DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations

• State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately

• The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated

