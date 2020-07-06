SC health officials announce 1,463 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced on Sunday1,463 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of coronavirus, 8 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

There are currently 1,251 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, probable cases to 130, confirmed deaths to 813, and 7 probable deaths.

Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Orangeburg (1) counties; three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties.

The probable death occurred in an elderly individual from Lexington (1) county.