SC Governor McMaster to extend State of Emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A spokesperson for the South Carolina Governor’s Office confirms that there will be a new state of emergency declared Monday by Gov. McMaster.

This is will be the third extension of executive powers of the South Carolina Governor due to the ongoing health crisis caused by the infectious spread of COVID-19. Each state of emergency declaration lasts 15 days per South Carolina constitutional law.

This increasingly controversial action, which allows the standing South Carolina Governor sweeping powers in regard to deployment of the National Guard and the suspension of South Carolina businesses, as well as limiting partially or completely normal constitutionally allowed activities.

It is anticipated that Gov. McMaster will address his decision, despite protests that culminated in a demonstration that snarled traffic outside the South Carolina Capitol building last Friday.

Governor McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette will also take part in the first meeting of the “Governance” component of Accelerate SC Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. For more information, visit governor.sc.gov/acceleratesc-team

