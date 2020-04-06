Salvation Army looks to community for support during COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While most businesses in the two-state are closed, the Salvation Army is still working to make sure everyone has shelter and food.

Social distancing is difficult for the mostly hands-on charitable organization.

But you can help.

“We’re going to need the community’s support because the Salvation Army does not do social distancing well at all. We are very much a social contacting type of organization. So, we’re in the business of feeding and sheltering people. That means we have to get there and we have to be involved. So, even as we begin this shelter in place order, the Salvation Army needs to be able to provide shelter and be able to do our feeding operations. We’re doing this every night between 4 and 6 p.m. and last night we saw 20 percent more than we did the night before,” said Area Commander, Major Douglas Mcclure.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is asking for donations of cleaning supplies, pre-packaged foods, and bed linens, amongst other things.

“Well, obviously cleaning supplies are very helpful especially with the Center of Hope…pre-packaged snacks. The advantage of monetary donations is obviously we can buy things in bulk and get things shipped in, so we have kind of a package we can offer to people; but we’re always looking for prepared meals from restaurants…if you know a restaurant in the area that can feed a meal to the Center of Hope. We’re also looking for linens, we’re looking for towels, obviously hand sanitizer, and kind of cleaning supplies you can imagine, we’re going through all of that stuff on a regular basis,” said McClure.

If you’d like to find out how to make a donation, or see an Amazon wish list for the Salvation Army CLICK HERE