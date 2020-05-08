Richmond County Sheriff tests positive for coronavirus, but is asymptomatic

UPDATE: Sheriff Roundtree advises that he feels fine, and he is still showing no symptoms.

The Sheriff is working from home and if he develops symptoms a change of command order will take effect.

Testing for the Sheriff’s Department is scheduled for Tuesday.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree was notified Friday night by health officials at 6 p.m. that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the test during Wednesday’s free community testing event at Augusta Fire Station #1.

The event was unique in that it offered free testing to individuals who did not have symptoms of COVID-19 nor underlying health conditions that might make coronavirus testing imperative.

Those who test positive for contracting the coronavirus but do not show the signs or symptoms of the disease COVID-19 are considered asymptomatic; health officials continue to stress that asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus are still capable of transmitting it to those around them, including friends, family, and colleagues.

According to Sgt. William McCarty, Sheriff Roundtree took the test Wednesday in order to promote the need for testing. So far, he has not shown any negative health effects associated with the virus.

Following CDC guidelines, Sheriff Roundtree has self-quarantined at his home, and efforts are being made to arrange testing for all employees of the Sheriff’s Administration building, as well as other employees with which the Sheriff may have had direct contact.

MORE TOP STORIES: