Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment, openings go fast

(WBTW) – With rising coronavirus cases and more deaths, a lot of people are anxious to get the vaccine. Publix has rolled out a program to provide the shots to customers starting Tuesday.

Publix appointments can only be booked online. The following people are eligible: those 70 years and older, healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care, and state/local government employees critical to COVID-19.

In other areas where Publix opened vaccine appointments, they were quickly taken. “We went live at 6 a.m. this morning and they went really quickly,” said Nicole Krauss of Publix Super Markets, Inc. about 180 stores in Georgia.

And by noon, she said all openings were long gone.

“Our goal was to ensure that our customers had enough time with these appointment slots to ask any questions they may have,” said Krauss.

Appointments were also limited because people need two shots and there is only so much vaccine. Publix rolled out a similar program last week in Florida.

Publix is using the Moderna vaccine.