Prisons and jails are hotspots for COVID-19 outbreaks

WJBF – The coronavirus has made practicing good hygiene more critical than ever. Many businesses and establishments are ramping up safety procedures to prevent the virus from spreading. Health experts say prisons and jails are vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks.

There are no reports of the virus inside of United States jails or prisons. However, people cycle in and out of them regularly which could cause a severe outbreak inside and out.

“Any population that is at risk or where you have a lot of people in close quarters, you want to make sure you’re taking efforts,” said Augusta Medical Center’s VP & CMO Dr. Philip Coule. “A prison for example, it’s easy to screen people coming in the door.”

With the coronavirus on everyone’s mind, washing your hands and using hand sanitizer may make people on the outside feel safer. In prison, the effort of practicing good hygiene could prove to be an impossible task. Now, jails and prisons are stepping up to prevent the virus from spreading to its inmates.

“We’ve provided sanitizer for everyone, and we’ve provided extra soap,” explained Burke County Sheriff’s Office’s Sergeant Anthony Bennerman. “They can take a bath at any time that they need to. What we are trying to do is slow things down to prevent it from happening.”

Folks come in and out of jails frequently. Sergeant Bennerman told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, it is the perfect hotspot for the virus to spread.

“If one of the inmates we’re experiencing symptoms of the flu, we would separate them from the other inmates,” said Bennerman. “So, the other inmates don’t catch it.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, luckily, there are no reports of cases inside of US jails or prisons. Sgt. Bennerman says the sheriff’s office realizes it’s only time before the virus could make its way there.

“We are telling them, as well as the employees, to wash your hands numerous times throughout the day for no reason, even if you haven’t touched anything,” said Bennerman.

Dr. Phillip Coule also adds this coronavirus is like an extension of a terrible flu season. He says we should all be prepared, but we shouldn’t be panicking.