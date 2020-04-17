Updated COVID-19 case numbers for Plant Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – UPDATE (04/17/20) – Plant Vogtle now has 64 positive cases of COVID-19.

189 workers have tested negative. 38 workers are still waiting on test results.

“With each person tested, we act quickly, self-isolating the individuals, along with the personnel who have been in close proximity to them, immediately after learning they have been tested for COVID-19. Site leadership remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3 & 4 site, and comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place. These proactive measures include worker distancing strategies, including adjusted break schedules, additional mobile facilities to add more distance between individuals onsite and suspending large group meetings and gatherings, along with an expanded onsite medical clinic.” Jeff Wilson

Georgia Power

Previous article below:

A representative from Georgia Power has confirmed more positive cases of COVID-19 at Plant Vogtle.

Plant Vogtle has 3 positive cases of COVID-19. 71 workers have tested negative and 14 workers are waiting on their test results.

Georgia Power Plant Vogtle released the following statement:

We took immediate action to identify and notify workers who were located in close proximity to these individuals when we first learned there were pending tests and sent those team members home to await test results. These team members will remain home in self-isolation and monitor their health for symptoms. We are also avoiding in-person, large group meetings and gatherings. Instead, we are communicating as much as possible in smaller groups in the field and increasing the use of mobility communications devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Plant Vogtle is also taking precautions going forward such as:

Adding portable bathrooms and hand washing stations.

Adjusting break schedules to limit the number of people in break rooms throughout shifts.

Increasing the frequency of cleaning so that portable restrooms, hand washing stations and break rooms across the site are cleaned and sanitized multiple times each day.

Implementing alternate work schedules to promote social distancing and limit people on one shift from teams when possible.

Setting up additional space with overflow mobile facilities.

Closing their onsite cafeteria.

Suspending onsite mass transit trams and shuttle buses.

Limiting one person per transaction for tools and materials pickup.

Pre-staging certain tools and materials ready for pickup.

Disinfecting tools prior to check-in.

Limiting onsite passenger vehicles to the driver only, including material trucks, pickup trucks and ATVs.

Limiting the number of people in an elevator to two.

Suspending van pools to/from the site.

A representative from Georgia Power has confirmed that there is now one positive case of Coronavirus at Plant Vogtle.

The company has received negative test results for 45 of its workers and is awaiting the results for 19 more.

Georgia Power released the following in a statement to the press.

“Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3&4 site, and the company has implemented comprehensive plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following this positive test result. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and health of the site workforce.”

According to officials, immediate action was taken to notify all employees who were in close proximity to the worker who tested positive.

Those employees are currently at home with instructions to self isolate and monitor their symptoms while they wait for their test results.