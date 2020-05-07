Peach Bowl Inc. to help fund statewide COVID-19 screening in Georgia

(WJBF) – The Peach Bowl will be providing funds to help support statewide COVID-19 screening in Georgia.

They will provide $1.09 million in support of Governor Brian Kemp’s plan to scale testing statewide and provide virus screening through the AU Health ExpressCare app.

Peach Bowl Inc. operates the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one of the six bowls selected to host the college football playoff.

You can read the full release below:

Peach Bowl, Inc. has teamed up with Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp to provide funding that will help make COVID-19 screenings available statewide during a critical time in the mitigation of the virus.

Stepping up in a tremendous time of need, the Peach Bowl has donated $1.09 million to help scale the telemedicine screening mobile application developed by Augusta University Health System, the state’s public academic medical center and home to the Medical College of Georgia. The AU Health ExpressCare app allows people to be screened for the virus virtually, 24/7, with no appointment required and at no cost.

“At the core of the Peach Bowl’s mission is a desire to give back to our community in times of need, and there has never been a greater need in Georgia than there is right now as we fight this horrible virus together,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “We are adding our support to the ongoing statewide effort so that every Georgian has access to screenings and testing as soon as possible.”

“Our partnership with Augusta University has been critical as we work to increase access to testing through the AU Health ExpressCare app,” said Governor Kemp. “This generous gift from the Peach Bowl will bolster those efforts and help us as we continue to find innovative ways to ramp up COVID-19 testing in our state. We could not be more grateful for their support in this fight.”

During the virtual visit, a provider will ask about common symptoms of infection and duration, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, as well as questions related to medical history and risk of virus exposure. Patients who screen positive will be scheduled for testing at their nearest drive-thru location. Those who screen negative will be provided their visit summary and directed for further evaluation and treatment.

“With the support of the Peach Bowl and Gov. Brian Kemp, Augusta University is on a mission to create a healthier Georgia by slowing the spread of the virus by quickly identifying and isolating positive cases,” said Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD. “Augusta University serves the entire state in our role as Georgia’s only public academic medical center, and as Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced, our expanded partnerships will offer more testing opportunities for all Georgians. While we rise to the challenge and help lead the fight against this pandemic, supporters like the Peach Bowl are more vital than ever.”

The AU Health ExpressCare app is part of the health system’s three-pronged approach for fighting the virus that includes widespread screening, specimen collection, and testing for COVID-19.

The app, called AU Health ExpressCare, can be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play.

“Virtual visits keep people from visiting an emergency department, urgent care, or doctor’s office where they could transmit the virus to others,” Keel said. “The tool is also critical to early intervention and effective treatment.”

AU Health has been working in close collaboration with Governor Kemp’s office, the Georgia National Guard, and the Department of Public Health to significantly increase COVID-19 testing across the state, making testing available to all Georgians who need it. With the help of Peach Bowl, Inc., AU Health can extend support of the app to all Georgians, free of charge, accomplishing this goal.

“We’re honored to play our role in helping all Georgians stay safe and get the care they need,” said Bob Somers, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman. “It is critical we come together to provide a fast and easy solution to screen and test for COVID-19 in our state, and we are confident we have the right team in place and the best technology to reach that goal.”