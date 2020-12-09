New COVID testing sites, times and dates for East Central Health District

(WJBF) – Beginning this week, free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available at a number of locations in our area.

This includes a new initiative providing daily testing opportunities at the East Central Health District’s main office at 1916 North Leg Rd.

This comes in the wake of several closures of weekly testing sites at other health departments in surrounding counties.

Emanuel County Health Department Every Tuesday 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Screven County Health Department Every Thursday 9:00 AM -11:00 AM

Wilkes County Health Department Every Wednesday 9:00 AM -11:00 AM

Richmond County Health Department COVID-19 testing location is: 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta, Georgia 30909 Monday – Friday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Pre-registration is available by calling 706-721-5800 or onlinet: COVID19@DPH.GA.GOV

Registration is also available on site at each location.