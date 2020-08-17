Looking at the data: who is most at risk for COVID-19?

ATLANTA (WJBF) – For the first time in Georgia, local lawmakers can now impose a mask mandate in their regions after the governor issued a new executive order this weekend.

The mandate can only be enforced at public places, bans large gatherings and instructs the medically fragile to shelter in place for the next two weeks.

We took a look at new data to learn more about the groups most at risk.

Georgia’s Governor says the state tests around 31,000 people daily for COVID-19.

“We are going to see little outbreaks but the idea is to make sure they don’t become large outbreaks so we can limit the spread,” says Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Professor of Epidemiology at Emory School of Medicine.

The governor says positive cases have dropped 22% in the last two weeks with hospitalizations going down 7% over 7 days.

“Who is getting infected and at the state level is to identify, isolate, contact trace and stop the outbreak.”

The CDC says says those who live in rural areas or those with disabilities need to take extra precautions.

“More at risk are the elderly and communities in high density areas, like New York or LA are seeing an increase number of cases,” says Dr. Leo Nissola.

Researchers say those who are most at risk are people who are overweight, have kidney disease, diabetes, cancer or a heart condition.

“People that work in meat factories are also more at risk. That’s why some places like nursing homes and factories are hard to control the virus and control the transmissibility.”

The CDC says the older you are, the greater your chance of death from COVID-19 especially if you have underlying health conditions.

Governor Kemp’s new executive order also limits fines to up to $50 dollars and will first require a citation warning.

