Local Library extends closures

AUGUSTA, GA- The Jeff Maxwell Branch Library will extend it’s closure dates through Sunday, January 31 with plans to reopen on Monday, February 1 at 9:00 am with Phase One curbside pickup services only.

Please do not return items while the Maxwell Branch Library is closed. No staff will be in the building to process your items. You may drop off materials at any of our Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System (ARCPLS) locations that are open at this time.

Locations you may drop off materials to are the Friedman Branch Library (1447 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA), Diamond Lakes Branch (101 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah, GA), Wallace Branch (1237 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA), and Appleby Branch Library (2260 Walton Way, Augusta, GA).