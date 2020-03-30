Local counties graded on social distancing

(WJBF/KTSM) – Judging by the numbers, some local counties aren’t doing so well when it comes to social distancing.

Data provided by Unacast.com using cellular GPS data indicates that some in the CSRA are remaining very mobile and continue gathering in large groups.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected during typical pre-pandemic movements and noted changes in total distance traveled, time spent around the house, and activity clusters.

As of Monday, Richmond and Aiken Counties are sitting at a ‘D’ grade, Columbia County is at a ‘C’.

Try checking out the numbers for yourself either down below or by clicking HERE

