Local boy issues hand-washing social media challenge

(WJBF) – The phrase of 2020? Most likely will be “wash your hands!”.

Whether with hand sanitizer or good ‘ole fashioned soap and water, it’s the one activity we can all take part in to keep viruses, like COVID-19, from spreading.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is taking part, bottles of hand sanitizer in all strategic places. Even a list of songs to sing posted in all bathrooms that take the recommended washing time of… :20 seconds.

One of WJBF NewsChannel 6’s biggest fans, Jermaine Bell, got in touch with the newsroom issuing us a solid, social media challenge.

Will you take part too? Send us your videos of hand washing to your favorite tune- like Jermaine and help him along with WJBF do our part to “wash your hands.”

