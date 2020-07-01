Live Now
SC Governor McMaster holds COVID-19 briefing

Coronavirus
Posted:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The conference is set to start at 4:30 p.m.

