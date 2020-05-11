SC Gov. McMaster announces opening date for businesses, gyms, and pools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Governor McMaster announced Monday that close contact businesses, gyms, and public pools will be open at limited capacity on Monday, May 18, 2020.

“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running. We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.” Gov. Henry McMaster

The following businesses may reopen May 18th:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons

Spas

Body-Art and tattoo facilities

Yoga Studios

Barre Classes

Other fitness facilities

South Carolina DHEC has developed guidelines for each of these businesses to follow. You can find them HERE. Guidelines for hair salons and spas can be found HERE. Guidelines for gyms and fitness centers can be found HERE. Guidelines for public swimming pools can be found HERE.

