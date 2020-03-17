LIVE | SC Gov. McMaster mandates all SC restaurants, bars close dine-in service starting Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster, along with state public health officials, held a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Governor McMaster mandates that all SC restaurants and bars close dine-in service starting Wednesday.
The governor is also prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more.
This is a developing story…
