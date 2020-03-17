LIVE | SC Gov. McMaster mandates all SC restaurants, bars close dine-in service starting Wednesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster, along with state public health officials, held a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Governor McMaster mandates that all SC restaurants and bars close dine-in service starting Wednesday.

The governor is also prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more.

This is a developing story…

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories