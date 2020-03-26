Gov. Kemp, Coronavirus task force members host statewide town hall on COVID-19 response

Atlanta, GA – On Thursday, March 26, at 8:00 PM, Governor Brian Kemp will participate in a live town hall on Georgia’s response to the spread of COVID-19. This broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

“Georgians are eager to hear directly from their leaders on what we are doing to address the impact of COVID-19 across our state,” said Governor Kemp. “The Coronavirus Task Force is working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of this virus, secure necessary supplies, and keep citizens informed in the days and weeks ahead.”