LIVE | Georgia Governor Kemp gives COVID-19 update, July 17

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is set to give an update on COVID-19 developments in the state, Friday morning.
The briefing is set for 8 a.m.
This comes just a day after Governor Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The Atlanta Mayor and many others are at odds with the Governor’s order explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places.
