Augusta Mayor orders closure of bars, restaurants, other recreational facilities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued an order for the closing of restaurants, bars and other recreational facilities in the city in an effort to follow the CDC’s guidelines regarding social distancing.

The order provides for the closing of public restaurants except for take-out service, the closing of bars, gymnasiums and other indoor recreational facilities, and body care salons of all types.

This is set to take effect at Midnight, Saturday night and extends to April 4th unless further amended by the Mayor or Commission.

This order follows the CDC’s latest guidance that people should not gather in groups of ten or more with certain exceptions such as grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities.

Critical government functions such as water and sewer, garbage, transportation, jails, courts, law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency services will also continue operations.

“This newest Order is an attempt to limit the rapid spread of this disease so that our local hospitals can manage potential cases without being overwhelmed all at one time,” Mayor Davis said in an email before the news conference. “To accomplish this, Augustans will have to work together. The citizens of our community will ultimately determine the success or failure of these actions.”

Effected:

Bars

Nightclubs

Restaurants with dine-in service only

Gymnasiums & recreational facilities

Body care salons: barbers, nail salons, hair dressers, spas

Entertainment venues: bowling alleys, movie theaters, and live performance venues

Public & private gatherings of 10 or more.

Not Effected:

Grocery Stores

Restaurants with take-out, drive thru, or delivery services

Banks

Convenience stores

Laundromats

You can read the full executive order below or by clicking HERE

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

MORE TOP STORIES: