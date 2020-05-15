Kroc Center and World Central Kitchen team up to provide food for those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Kroc Center and World Central Kitchen are teaming up to provide food to those who need it during the pandemic.

The program has already fed over 20,000 people in the last 50 days.

Anyone can go to the Kroc Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day to receive a meal for no charge.

I asked Major Douglas McClure what someone had to do to take part in the program.

“Anybody can walk up here. In fact, if you got ten people in your family and you want to send a couple of people to pick up their meals, we’ll give you enough food for your family. Don’t bring everyone up here; we’re still encouraging social distancing. Come on up here and get a meal, you can drive up, you can walk up to the terrace next to the canal and we’re gonna help you get some food,” said McClure.

The meals have ranged from chicken enchiladas, to sandwiches and beyond. McClure told me that World Central Kitchen has been a huge help in providing some of the meals.

“The World Central Kitchen has made a huge difference in our delivery program. I mean, we don’t have a lot of cooks here on duty here at the Kroc Center, so, by them providing the meals here that we’re able to serve in addition to what we’re adding to it…it makes a world of difference,” said McClure.

“We’re doing it because there’s a need. There are people who are in need of food and we don’t want people to think about where their next meal is going to come from and we just want to serve that need in our community,” said DeAndre Cochrane, the Augusta coordinator for World Central Kitchen.

McClure has this to say to those who didn’t know about the program…

“There is no reason for you to go hungry right now. We have this facility available, we have this service available, and want to make a difference in your life; so, there is no reason for you to go hungry. We know schools are getting out and people are going to have time to be out with your family. Come bring your family by and get something to eat. We were here before this happened, we’ve been here during this happening, and we’re gonna be here after this happens because we are going to continue to serve the people here in the greater Augusta area.”

