How you could catch the Coronavirus a second time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At the start of the pandemic, it was commonly believed that after catching Coronavirus, you were immune to it. We now know that is not the case.

“Between 90 days and 6 months, we have seen some cases of reported reinfection,” Chief Medical Officer at AU Health, Dr. Phillip Coule said.

According to Dr. Coule, when it comes to COVID reinfections, one of two factors is generally to blame. First, one may not have developed sufficient antibodies their first time around with the virus.

“Usually in those cases, many of them it’s because they have tested positive, but not developed antibodies, or never got ill enough for their body to have to form those antibodies in response to the infection,” Dr. Coule said.

The other main cause…there are multiple strains of Coronavirus circulating. You may recover from one strain of COVID-19, and later become infected with a different strain.

“There’s not great cross immunity in some cases between these Coronavirus strains. If you were exposed to, let’s just call it strain A, and nine months later you were exposed to strain B, you might not have immunity against that strain,” Dr. Coule said. “Either because you didn’t develop good antibodies to it, or because of slight differences in that second strain.”

Because it’s difficult to know if you’ve developed antibodies, combined with the complexity of these different strains, Dr. Coule advises people to continue following CDC guidelines, even if they’ve already had the virus.

“Just because you’ve had COVID or tested positive, does not mean that you can completely let your guard down,” Dr. Coule said. “Certainly one can relax that you may have some degree of immunity, but you can’t relax completely.”

He advises the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available to them, regardless of whether or not they’ve had the virus.

“We know we get a reliable immune response to that vaccination,” Dr. Coule said.