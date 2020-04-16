Hilton donating up to 1 million hotel rooms to front line medical professionals

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Businesses across the county are looking for ways to help during the pandemic.

Hilton brand hotels are no exception.

Hilton and American Express are donating up to a million hotel room nights across the United States for healthcare workers on the front lines of the crisis.

“So what that means to local healthcare professionals is that if they need a room to get away, to clean up, to unpack, they can go through their professional society or organization and book a room at thousands of Hilton hotels across the country as well as the eight Hilton hotels we manage here in the CSRA,” said Marty Matfess the Chief Operating Officer for SIG Management.

Hilton says it is committed to doing its part to positively impact the communities where it operates.

“We have hotel rooms, we have doctors that are working around the clock, often outside of the communities that they live in and we wanted to provide a way to take care of them,” said Matfess.

To take advantage of this promotion, healthcare professionals will will need to book through their professional society or organization.

“We’re so grateful to be a part of this community. Augusta has so many healthcare facilities, we train doctors and we’re real proud of that position we’re in and we’d like to thank all the healthcare providers and that’s what really this is about. Making sure they have a place to come and unwind if they need it and to say thank you to the health care providers and first responders throughout our area and the country,” said Matfess.

If you’re a medical professional and would like more info CLICK HERE