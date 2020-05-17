Hearts of Hope spreads love in the CSRA

Augusta, G.a. (WJBF) – The Falcon RV Squadron based out of Peachtree City, Georgia is flying over major hospitals creating hearts of hope in the sky.

The group of pilots wants to spread a message of hope and love during this global health crisis.

On Saturday the group of airline, military, civilian, and commercial pilots flew over five major hospitals out of Augusta conveying a message of hope and love.

“The idea is to form where we are just show our appreciation for essential service personnel as well as hospital workers, everybody that’s keeping us alive during this, the truckers and everybody”, Bob Walden, from Falcon RV Squadron said.

The team of pilots was originally set to perform in The Atlanta Air Show which was scheduled this weekend but was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

“We had been practicing for the Atlanta Air show, which was supposed to be this weekend, in fact today of course that was cancelled due to the pandemic. We decided to put our skills to use and see what we could contribute to the local area, said Walden.

Instead the pilots flew their Vans RV aircrafts over several major area hospitals, including Doctors Hospital, Augusta University Medical Center, University Hospital and Aiken Regional at an altitude of 9,500 feet.

Don Roberts, one of the founding members says the team has flown at lower altitudes, but wanted to go a little higher to leave a lasting impression.

“At lower altitudes when it’s bumpy like this the smoke dissipates very quickly, that’s why we wanted to fly a little higher today.”

Roberts also says executing a show like this is more than just drawing an image in the sky.

“So one of our guys, actually a couple of guys, came up with the idea of doing hearts and so we had to do a little math and draw them out on the ground and then we’ve been practicing. It takes a lot of practice flying formation to do what we do,” said Roberts.