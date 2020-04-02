Grovetown City Council to hold a special meeting regarding the City’s Emergency Ordinance

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Gary Jones and the City Council will conduct a special meeting on Thursday, April 2, 2020 to talk about extending the City’s Emergency Ordinance that passed March 23, 2020.

The meeting will take place at 4:30 P.M. via teleconference that will be livestreamed on the City Facebook page.

The City has already implemented proactive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as social distancing, closing City offices, parks and facilities through at least April 5, 2020. All restaurants offering dine in service, salons, and entertainment venues have been closed. The Emergency Ordinance also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

The City has also established an Emergency Operations Center. The EOC is taking non-emergency calls.