Grovetown City Council passes emergency ordinance extending coronavirus protections, closures

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown has passed new ordinances in the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 within the city.

The new ordinance calls for the closure of specific business activities.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24th, and lasting through at least April 5th, all restaurants offering only dine-in options will close, as will personal grooming businesses (hairdressers, barbers, nail salons) and entertainment venues.

The ordinance also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people regardless of location.

Businesses with less than 30,000 square feet of space may not have more than 10 customers inside at any one time, and businesses with more than 30,000 square feet may have no more than 50 customers at any one time.

These rules do not yet apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, gas stations and medical facilities are not included in any closures.

Citizens of Grovetown – The City Council and I continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus across the nation and the State of Georgia and study the impact of actions and decisions of neighboring governments and leaders. Based on what we know, we believe it is prudent to extend the actions we have already taken to protect our citizens’ health and safety. Therefore, at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon the City Council and I unanimously passed an emergency ordinance to extend coronavirus protections and closures. Building on the decision to close City buildings and facilities last week, this new ordinance directs the closure of select business activities. Specifically, effective 12:01 a.m. tomorrow – March 24, 2020 – and lasting through at least April 5, 2020, all restaurants offering only dine-in options will close, as will personal grooming businesses – hairdressers, barbers, nail salons – and entertainment venues. The ordinance prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people regardless of location. Other City of Grovetown retail sales establishments will be permitted to remain open, but with restrictions. Businesses with less than 30,000 square feet of space may not have more than 10 customers inside at any one time, and businesses with more than 30,000 square feet may have no more than 50 customers at any one time. These rules do not yet apply to grocery stores and pharmacies, but residents should exercise social distancing to the maximum extent possible, remaining at least 6 feet away from one another. Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, gas stations, and medical facilities are not included in any closures, but we ask proprietors to establish systems to keep customers and employees safe. To the extent possible, monitor customer’s temperatures and provide hand sanitizer prior to entry – not admitting those running a temperature – and ensure patrons maintain adequate distances from one another, especially when in payment lines. A city curfew is not yet in effect, but the City Council will continue to proactively monitor this highly fluid situation and make decisions as circumstances warrant to keep our residents safe and healthy. Governor Kemp is scheduled to make an announcement today at 5:00 p.m. about COVID-19. Grovetown residents can expect additional announcements in the coming days from City leaders as we learn more from the Columbia County and State of Georgia Departments of Public Safety. The City Council and I continue to do all in our power to protect our citizens and ask for all citizens’ cooperation with these and any new procedures. If you do not need to go out Stay Home to Save Lives. To remain updated on City closures and other decisions, we encourage residents to monitor the City of Grovetown website at www.cityofgrovetown.com, the Grovetown Facebook site, and to call the Grovetown Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 706-863-5674, Option 1, Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. — Mayor Gary E. Jones

