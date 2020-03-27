Gracewood Elementary teachers hold parade for students stuck at home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Teachers from Gracewood Elementary held a parade, Friday.

They all met in their cars in front of the school on Tobacco Road and led the parade through their students neighborhoods.

The teachers were joined by members of the Augusta Fire Department and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

They all hope the parade will inspire a sense of community and encourage their students to keep working on their distance learning.

“This has been done at many schools nation wide and we want to reach out to our students. We miss them very much and we want them to see us, we want to see them, and just give them a ray of sunshine and hope that all this will be over soon,” said Principal Renee Perry.

Currently, Richmond County Schools are closed until further notice. In the meantime all of the schools in the district are being cleaned and disinfected in preparation for the students and teachers return.









