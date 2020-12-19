Georgia rolls out COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers and LTC facilities

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The State is rolling out a 4-phase distribution plan now that Georgia has received 84-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine — which is about 95-percent effective.

This week, health care workers and those who live and work at long term care facilities will be first in line as part phase one.

The shot that could change the pandemic.

“Because there is no actual virus involved, you don’t get the damage you get with a covid19 infection your lungs, your organs and tissues.”

Doctors say after health care workers, first responders and seniors would be next in line for the vaccine.

“While some of the vaccine symptoms can mimic covid symptoms they don’t include respiratory systems so people who have been vaccinated should not have shortness of breath or cough.”

Health experts say it will take several months before the general population can get vaccinated — possibly late next year.

Christy Norman, PharmD, vice president of pharmacy services at Emory Healthcare says,

“The message I hope is that your time will come soon. By the end of the year that there will be enough vaccine for everyone who wishes to receive it and this is just the beginning of that.”

Doctors say you will need two doses of the vaccine — but the side effects are minimal.

Dr. Marybeth SextonAssistant professor, Emory University School of Medicine says,

“There are certainly people who have side effects like a sore arm, fatigue, muscle aches, fevers and chills. But two important things — one is that while those side effects look like covid symptoms they do not mean your contagious or you can give covid to anyone and are just your immune system reacting to the vaccine.”

Doctors say 7 out of 10 people have to get the vaccine to achieve herd immunity.

The State Health Department says phase 1B will include first responders, teachers, court employees, phase 2 will include people who work at jails, prisoners and those in homeless shelters, phase 3 will be for those in the service industry like hair stylists, bartenders and waiters and the last phase will be for children and the rest of the general population.